atSpoke Announces Native Integration for Microsoft Teams, Empowering Internal Teams to Support Employees Where They Work

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atSpoke , the modern workplace operations platform, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Teams , expanding on the platform’s ability to meet employees where they work with fast and convenient access to all the services and support they need to be productive. Internal support teams are able to accelerate employee support and work more efficiently from within Teams with a centralized command center for faster service desk operations across all tools and knowledge.



In the age of remote work, enterprise organizations must deliver a better way for IT, HR, and Business Operations teams to ensure employees have access to the tools and knowledge they need to get their work done. The best way to serve these needs is through one workplace platform that connects the services, knowledge, and workflows that employees need, all available with a single point of access. Now atSpoke’s workplace operations platform is accessible from within Teams for its more than 75 million daily active users.

With atSpoke, internal support teams resolve requests 5x faster with AI weaved end-to-end, an intuitive service desk UI, and the ability to trigger actions in other tools directly from chat and tickets. Employees benefit through convenient and immediate self-help in the tools they already use daily.

“Because of the reality of the increased remote work needs of our employees, we needed to find a streamlined way for our teams to have the access to the things they needed to get their jobs done efficiently,” said Genivieve Glynn, Senior Manager of Administration and Employee Experience at eClerx. “Our decision to use atSpoke’s internal ticketing system perfectly integrates with our MS Teams environment and gives our employees one point of access to go for tools, to ask questions, and to complete workflows. The ability for atSpoke to handle support team questions saves us time and money and makes us more productive, and we love that we only have to focus on the most important tickets.”

atSpoke for Microsoft Teams empowers users to:

Give employees convenient access to support: No traditional ticket filing required—just send a simple direct message to the atSpoke bot to file a request from within Microsoft Teams.

No traditional ticket filing required—just send a simple direct message to the atSpoke bot to file a request from within Microsoft Teams. Accelerate resolutions by getting more done where you are: Complete standard forms, get updates, edit details, trigger workflows, and complete tasks directly within Microsoft Teams to eliminate time wasted switching tools.

Complete standard forms, get updates, edit details, trigger workflows, and complete tasks directly within Microsoft Teams to eliminate time wasted switching tools. Retrieve knowledge with ease: Access the right knowledge base article from across fragmented resources directly within Teams to easily self-resolve repetitive requests.



“As businesses around the world have turned to remote work, they increasingly rely on Microsoft Teams as a core collaboration tool to keep their teams connected,” said Jay Srinivasan, Co-founder and CEO of atSpoke. “Our integration allows businesses to enable in-the-moment support for every employee to accelerate productivity. This closely follows our Slack experience enhancements , as we are committed to continue meeting users where they are with one front door for all their support needs.”

Mike Ammerlaan, Director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem Marketing at Microsoft Corp. said, “Microsoft Teams is committed to delivering a complete hub for collaboration, as teams thrive when given the right tools to support productivity. We are pleased to support atSpoke as it delivers a one-stop-shop for employees to file tickets, check on previous requests, and get any information they need quickly.”

To learn more about atSpoke’s native integration with Microsoft Teams, register for the upcoming webinar, “5 Ways to Increase Workforce Agility with a Chat-First Service Desk,” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST.

About atSpoke

atSpoke is a modern workplace operations platform that helps your organization to scale by giving every employee what they need to be their most productive. IT, HR, and Operations teams resolve requests faster and employees get convenient and immediate help in the tools they already use. Customers like Databricks, ThoughtSpot, Change.org, DraftKings, and Drift use atSpoke to unlock their workforce productivity and move work forward faster. Learn more at atSpoke.com .

