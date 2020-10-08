MicroTech Announces 3-year $38M Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army (DUSA) Contract Win
TYSONS, VIRGINIA, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTech is proud to announce it has been awarded a 3-year, $38 million-dollar contract by the Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army (DUSA). DUSA is the principal advisor to the Under Secretary of the Army and Secretary of the Army. The DUSA directs the Army Science Board and Analytics Group; oversees the Civilian Leadership Service Management Office (CLSMO); and serves as the Deputy Chief Management Officer to the Under Secretary of the Army.
“MicroTech is elated to have received this DUSA contract from the U.S. Army,” says said Tony Jimenez, President, and CEO of MicroTech. “As a Retired Army Officer who has served on the Army Staff, I am always excited for an opportunity like this to help the U.S. Army implement transformational changes to its organizational structure, governance, and business operations. We assembled a unique team with AT Kearney, LEVICK, and SPA, as key subcontractors and strategic partners to bring depth of expertise, credibility through experience, and breadth of capabilities to accomplish the analyses, studies, and support needed by the DUSA.”
“MicroTech’s goal in servicing the contract is to provide the DUSA best-of-breed commercial study methods, tools, and practices to help the Army assess its organization’s structure, policies, and performance management systems as the Army shifts toward more agile and adaptive systems and processes,” states Preston Quick, Senior Vice President, Intel and Network Solutions. “We bring industry and commercial best practices, C-suite and board advisory experience, techniques, and methods and most importantly a talented group of advisors and subject matter experts to achieve meaningful change as the Army transforms its Headquarters’ activities.”
About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech’s outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as the “hottest Hispanic business in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.
MicroTech provides Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Telecommunications Services, Technology and Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, and Financial Services to the Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV). Follow MicroTech on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Jennifer Berman, Director, Executive Operations
