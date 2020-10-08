Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Formation of Multiple Sclerosis Scientific Advisory Board

Leading Multiple Sclerosis Experts to Inform U.S. Launch Planning and Market Access Strategies

The Helius MS Scientific Advisory Board currently consists of nine esteemed researchers, clinicians and medical doctors with a body of work in MS and neurorehabilitation that follows the continuum of MS care. The main purpose of the Helius Medical MS Scientific Advisory Board is to advise the Company on aspects of its commercial, reimbursement and market access strategies related to the use of its novel PoNS technology for the treatment of MS. They will review and discuss the Company’s existing clinical data, including its real world evidence, as well as its on-going research opportunities. The MS Scientific Advisory Board’s initial goals will also include developing a new foundational scientific message, helping to validate the positive effects of neuromodulation in improved neurorehabilitative care, informing the development of the Company’s planned U.S. launch strategy to the MS community following the receipt of clearance and providing guidance on the Company’s reimbursement and market access strategies.

“The individuals that comprise our MS Scientific Advisory Board represent key expertise along the patient journey,” said Dane Andreeff, Interim President and CEO of Helius. “Their perspective, knowledge and advice will be critical to our efforts to build awareness of how our PoNS technology may enhance neurorehabilitation outcomes.”

“I believe the strength and passion of our newly formed MS Scientific Advisory Board is ideal for guiding Helius as we plan for our next key milestones,” said Dr. Harry Kovelman, Helius’ Vice President of Medical Affairs. “Their deep clinical expertise in treating individuals with gait issues due to Multiple Sclerosis and their knowledge of neurorehabilitation and other modalities to ‘prime the brain’ will be invaluable as we evaluate how to optimize the health economic and patient impact in the U.S.”

About Gait Deficit Due to Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis involves an abnormal response of the body’s immune system that attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body. This interference can lead to deficits in a patient’s gait, which is one of the more common symptoms in those afflicted with MS. Physical therapy, including neurorehabilitation, has been shown to help manage this symptom.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS), and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS™ is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”). The device is currently under review for de novo classification and clearance by the FDA. It is also under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

