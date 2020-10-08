Acacia Strengthens Edge and Access Network Portfolio with New Coherent Bi-Directional Pluggables for Cable and 5G Wireless X-Haul Applications

Enables Network Providers to Easily Meet Rising Bandwidth Demands in Fiber-Limited Networks

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced it is sampling new coherent bi-directional pluggable optical module solutions that were designed to transmit and receive data in both directions on a single fiber for 100G and beyond. Offered in a pluggable CFP2-DCO form factor, Acacia’s coherent bi-directional module is designed to deliver an operationally efficient and cost-effective way for telecommunications and cable operators to increase capacity in fiber-limited networks.



“With the addition of this coherent bi-directional solution to our recently announced 100G point-to-point and DWDM coherent solutions, Acacia is now able to offer a portfolio of products to address a wide variety of requirements in the edge and access market,” said Fenghai Liu, Vice President of Product Line Management at Acacia Communications. “In fiber-limited networks, optical waves are transmitted in a single fiber medium from both directions. In these networks, coherent receivers can efficiently help to eliminate the crosstalk from back reflections when it operates at a different wavelength than its transmitter. Acacia’s coherent bi-directional CFP2-DCO module is purpose-built for these applications.”

In cable networks, particularly Remote PHY and fiber deep applications, providers often run into situations where only a single fiber is available. Historically, these networks have been served by 10G bi-directional optical modules. To meet growing bandwidth demands, a coherent bi-directional solution can provide these networks with an upgrade path to 100G and beyond. When wireless networks are migrating from 4G LTE to 5G, fibers are more often constrained because of a large number of remote nodes and some fibers are utilized by existing services. In these instances, coherent bi-directional modules can alleviate both bandwidth and fiber constraints.

“Cignal AI recognized an opportunity for 100G coherent in the edge and access market back in 2018, and Acacia is the first to aggressively pursue it,” said Scott Wilkinson, Lead Analyst at Cignal AI. “The time is right for network operators, such as cable MSOs, to bring coherent technology to their fiber constrained networks, where Acacia’s bi-directional module can help them increase capacity.”

3D Siliconization Approach

Acacia’s new coherent bi-directional pluggable solutions, with two independent full-tunable laser sources, leverage Acacia’s 3D Siliconization approach, which utilizes high-volume manufacturing processes and benefits from the maturity of Acacia’s silicon photonics technology. Acacia’s coherent point-to-point, DWDM and bi-directional pluggable solutions were designed to meet the form factor, low power consumption and cost requirements that edge and access providers need to scale their networks in the future. These innovations have been made possible through Acacia’s expertise and leadership in silicon photonics and low-power DSPs.

Acacia is announcing the sampling of this solution in advance of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2020, which will take place virtually Monday, October 12 - Friday, October 16, 2020. Contact us to learn more about how coherent bi-directional optical modules are a building block to “switch on a pole” access networks.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By implementing optical interconnect technology in a silicon-based platform, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the “siliconization of optical interconnect,” Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. For more information about Acacia, visit www.acacia-inc.com or follow on Twitter at @AcaciaComms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Acacia Communications and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “will” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to help you identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Acacia Communications has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the company’s expectations around market and customer adoption of its coherent bi-directional pluggable optical module solution for use in fiber-limited networks, the ability of this solution to deliver an operationally efficient and cost-effective way to increase capacity on these networks, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s public reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC and in other filings that the Company may make with the SEC in the future. Acacia Communications assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Public Relations Contact:

Kelly Karr

Office: 408-718-9350

PR@acacia-inc.com

Acacia Investor Relations Contact:

Monica Gould

Office: (212) 871-3927

Email: IR@acacia-inc.com

Lindsay Savarese

Office: (212) 331-8417

Email: IR@acacia-inc.com

The Acacia name and logo and the Acacia logo are registered trademarks of Acacia Communications, Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

﻿Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51a0a15b-fe64-4b7e-9189-393e8c70da64

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e7b7e22-b0ba-4326-8c06-d705563da8a8

