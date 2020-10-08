Joni Fixel Explores How Many Can Give Back by Supporting the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation
How to Support the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation as Joni Fixel Has Demonstrated Through Her Nonprofit SupportOKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES , October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation is a foundation that supports uncommon cancer, Leiomyosarcoma, often abbreviated as LMS. Children and adults alike can be diagnosed with cancer, though it is most common in adults between the ages of 40 and 60. Joni Fixel has been volunteering with the foundation for over 10 years.
Joni Fixel was actually the president of the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation from 2005 until 2012. During her time with the foundation, part of her mission was to provide education and support through fundraising activities. She wanted to help the foundation provide for those who were struck by rare cancer.
One of the reasons why Joni Fixel was moved to work with the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation is because it’s such rare cancer. When patients and families receive the diagnosis, it can be quite a scare. Since there isn’t as much information about it, people need more resources – and that’s what the foundation does.
Joni Fixel explains that anyone can give back to the nonprofit. While some people choose to work for the foundation, others want to volunteer or fundraise.
One of the easiest ways for people to help the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation, Joni Fixel explains, is to donate money. The money is used to provide grants for research as well as educating the masses on this type of cancer.
There are ways to donate by donating LMS tumors and even paraffin tissue blocks. For those who have never been diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma but want to be involved, there are plenty of ways to fundraise. Communities can organize walks and runs. Joni Fixel explains that simply setting the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation as the nonprofit to donate to through Amazon Smiles can make a difference. She explains that many are surprised to learn that Amazon offers a way to support fundraisers with every purchase made.
Facebook fundraisers, matching gifts through employers, bequests, and end of year giving are other ways to get involved with National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation, Joni Fixel explains.
Anyone who has been affected by a loved one having cancer will often want to get involved. Simply by talking about leiomyosarcoma, people can learn about the symptoms and find out what can be done. Joni Fixel said that she has learned a lot simply by listening to others share their stories. She encourages everyone to share their uplifting stories about cancer recoveries and fundraisers.
Joni Fixel continues to be compassionate toward a number of nonprofits in her hometown of Okemos, Michigan, and through the rest of the United States. She encourages everyone to explore how to support the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation or any other cause they are passionate about. She believes that if more people got involved, fewer people would suffer.
