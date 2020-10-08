Cloud Gaming Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
Introduction
“Cloud Gaming Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Gaming market will register a 43.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 381.5 million by 2025, from $ 90 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Gaming business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cloud Gaming market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cloud Gaming, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cloud Gaming market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cloud Gaming companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Cloud Gaming Market =>
• Sony
• Cyber Cloud
• GameFly (PlayCast)
• Ubitus
• PlayGiga
• Nvidia
• Utomik (Kalydo)
• Crytek GmbH
• 51ias.com (Gloud)
• PlayKey
• Tencent Cloud
• LeCloud
• Ksyun (Kingsoft)
• Yunlian Technology
• Alibaba Cloud
• BlacknutSAS
• Baidu
• Liquidsky
Segmentation by type:
Video Streaming
File Streaming
Segmentation by application:
PC
Connected TV
Tablet
Smartphone
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cloud Gaming market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cloud Gaming market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cloud Gaming players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cloud Gaming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cloud Gaming submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Cloud Gaming Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cloud Gaming by Players
4 Cloud Gaming by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cloud Gaming Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Sony
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.1.3 Sony Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Sony News
11.2 Cyber Cloud
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.2.3 Cyber Cloud Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Cyber Cloud News
11.3 GameFly (PlayCast)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.3.3 GameFly (PlayCast) Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 GameFly (PlayCast) News
11.4 Ubitus
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.4.3 Ubitus Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Ubitus News
11.5 PlayGiga
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.5.3 PlayGiga Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 PlayGiga News
11.6 Nvidia
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.6.3 Nvidia Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Nvidia News
11.7 Utomik (Kalydo)
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.7.3 Utomik (Kalydo) Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Utomik (Kalydo) News
11.8 Crytek GmbH
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.8.3 Crytek GmbH Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Crytek GmbH News
11.9 51ias.com (Gloud)
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.9.3 51ias.com (Gloud) Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 51ias.com (Gloud) News
11.10 PlayKey
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.10.3 PlayKey Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 PlayKey News
11.11 Tencent Cloud
11.12 LeCloud
11.13 Ksyun (Kingsoft)
11.14 Yunlian Technology
11.15 Alibaba Cloud
11.16 BlacknutSAS
11.17 Baidu
11.18 Liquidsky
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
