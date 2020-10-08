Global SerDes Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026
According to this study, over the next five years the SerDes market will register a 10.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 628.8 million by 2025, from $ 428.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in SerDes business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SerDes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the SerDes, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the SerDes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by SerDes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global SerDes Market =>
• Texas Instruments
• Semtech
• Maxim Integrated
• NXP
• STMicroelectronics
• ON Semiconductor
• Cypress
• Avago (Broadcom)
• Intersil (Renesas)
• ROHM Semiconductor
• Vitesse (Microsemi)
• Faraday Technology
Segmentation by type:
Stand-Alone SerDes
SerDes IP Core
Segmentation by application:
Optical Fiber Communication
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Datacenter and Cloud Computing
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global SerDes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of SerDes market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global SerDes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the SerDes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of SerDes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global SerDes Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global SerDes by Company
4 SerDes by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global SerDes Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Texas Instruments
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.1.3 Texas Instruments SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Texas Instruments Latest Developments
12.2 Semtech
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.2.3 Semtech SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Semtech Latest Developments
12.3 Maxim Integrated
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.3.3 Maxim Integrated SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Maxim Integrated Latest Developments
12.4 NXP
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.4.3 NXP SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 NXP Latest Developments
12.5 STMicroelectronics
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.5.3 STMicroelectronics SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 STMicroelectronics Latest Developments
12.6 ON Semiconductor
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.6.3 ON Semiconductor SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 ON Semiconductor Latest Developments
12.7 Cypress
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.7.3 Cypress SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Cypress Latest Developments
12.8 Avago (Broadcom)
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.8.3 Avago (Broadcom) SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Avago (Broadcom) Latest Developments
12.9 Intersil (Renesas)
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.9.3 Intersil (Renesas) SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Intersil (Renesas) Latest Developments
12.10 ROHM Semiconductor
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.10.3 ROHM Semiconductor SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 ROHM Semiconductor Latest Developments
12.11 Vitesse (Microsemi)
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.11.3 Vitesse (Microsemi) SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Vitesse (Microsemi) Latest Developments
12.12 Faraday Technology
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 SerDes Product Offered
12.12.3 Faraday Technology SerDes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Faraday Technology Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
