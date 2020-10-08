ReelTime Tops VRI List of Unknown Public Companies Set to Drive the Explosion of the AR/VR Worlds as Access and Adoption Become Commonplace

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com announced that it topped the list published in Virtual Reality Insider of three unknown public companies set to drive the explosion of the AR/VR worlds as access and adoption/adaptation become commonplace.



The full article can be seen at www.virtualrealityinsider.com.

The article makes special mention of the potentially industry shaping significance of ReelTime’s patent Number 10,761,303 that was just issued by the USPTO on September 1, 2020. The patent covering apparatus and method claims for technology involving simultaneous capturing of 360 X 360 degree Spherical Panorama Images and Video.

The article states: “ReelTime’s Patent that brings the ability to produce and share VR to the general consumer along with its persistence in creating content and technologies that are at the forefront of the industry make ReelTime a company to watch now before the word gets out. If you are feeling patriotic then it may be of note that ReelTime is the only company to make this the list that is truly 100% an American company with the other two being foreign filers. ReelTime is also the only one of the three that has shown gains over the past 90 days leveling off for some very good buys.”

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, remarked: “It is nice that ReelTime is getting known for its position in the Virtual Reality and media space. Even if we are becoming known as being “unknown” as in this case, it is nice to be recognized for the accomplishments of the ReelTime team.”

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

