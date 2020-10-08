Teton Gravity Research (TGR) Announces a Ton of New Benefits For Teton Gravity Research Premium Members

Discounts Include 15 Percent Off Rooms At Celebrated Continuum Hotel in Jackson Hole, 25 Percent off Mammut Equipment, $100 Off J Skis

/EIN News/ -- Jackson, Wyo., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teton Gravity Research (TGR), the global leader in action and adventure lifestyle media, today unveiled additional benefits for all Teton Gravity Research TV Premium Members, including the opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on premium brands Mammut and J Skis, as well as a discount on room rates with no blackout dates at the acclaimed Continuum Hotel in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Launched in August as the company’s comprehensive streaming service, Teton Gravity Research Premium is available for monthly payments of $4.99 or a one-time annual fee of $49.99. Viewers can download the app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple iOS, Android TV, and Android.

Customers can purchase Teton Gravity Research Premium via TGR’s online store, at any of TGR’s physical locations, or through the Teton Gravity Research TV application. All Premium membership benefits will be applied across the TGR ecosystem regardless of where a customer purchases a membership.

Premium membership includes access to TGR’s vast library of 25 years of award-winning and celebrated TGR films and content, as well as a 15 percent discount across all purchases on any items online with no limits, and continuous free shipping on all orders placed on the TGR Shop website.

TGR has now upped its membership benefits by adding a 15 percent discount off each room night with no blackout dates at the Continuum (pictured below), the modern, stylish and comfortable year-round home base for adventure enthusiasts, located at the base of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and minutes from Grand Teton National Park.

TGR Premium members will also receive a 25 percent discount on merchandise from premium outdoor apparel and climbing gear brand Mammut, as well as $100 off any pair of skis from J Skis, the award-winning skis designed by Jason Levinthal, handmade in limited quantities and sold direct to consumers.

Other perks for premium members include discounted tour tickets at selection locations, discounts on adventure travel and lodging, and exclusive monthly discounts from premium outdoor brands, with many more benefits to come.

“We are super excited to add these new benefits for our Premium Members,” said TGR co-founder Todd Jones. “We will continue to add more content, deals, discounts and exclusive offers as we grow the Premium offering.”





About Teton Gravity

Teton Gravity Research is regarded as one of the premier outdoor action, adventure, and exploration brands in the world. Known for original, custom and branded content. TGR’s world-class storytelling has captivated audiences for more than 23 years. With 40+ award-winning films, numerous television series, and national commercial spots TGR delivers a global, multi-channel footprint. Teton Gravity Research is one of the fastest-growing outdoor media brands with a thriving millennial audience, award-winning multimedia film projects, a rapidly growing experiential platform and unprecedented viral content. TGR is a proud member of the Surfrider Foundation, 1% For The Planet, BICEP, IMBA, and Protect Our Winters. For more information on TGR, visit TetonGravity.com.

