Cryptoprocessing.com Celebrates Its Most Successful Year Yet: 3x Growth in 6 Months

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2020, Cryptoprocessing by CoinsPaid went from a bit over 100 B2B clients to 260+. Every block on the Bitcoin blockchain now contains around 60 transactions processed by the company – that means five to six per minute. It's also the only crypto gateway to have successfully passed an audit by Kaspersky Labs. How did this success become possible?



Cryptoprocessing.com provides licensed, security-audited crypto payment services to hundreds of online merchants. It's one of the largest cryptocurrency gateways globally and the no.1 company in crypto processing for the iGaming industry, serving dozens of popular platforms like BitStarz and TrueFlip.

The company started out in 2014 as CoinsPaid – a cryptocurrency processing tool developed by the Swiss firm Merkeleon for its turnkey crypto exchange solution. In 2018, CoinsPaid entered the market as a separate gateway, and in 2019, it's B2B business was rebranded as Cryptoprocessing.com

The company supports over 50 cryptocurrencies, with instant confirmations for transactions in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. The gateway's B2B clients can benefit from on-demand settlements in 7 fiat currencies and an instant crypto-fiat exchange.

Focusing on security

In 2019, Cryptoprocessing.com became the first Bitcoin gateway to get security-audited by Kaspersky Labs . CEO Max Krupyshev comments:

"Merchants are most concerned with security – they want to be sure they won't lose their crypto and that the BTC they receive won't be 'dirty'. We are one of the few processors to keep 100% of client funds in cold storage. We also collaborate with a couple of specialized partners to detect and block suspicious transactions. Our success with the Kaspersky audit was a natural result of all the hard work done by our in-house security team."

By the late 2019, the company was processing 1.6% of the global Bitcoin payment volume. The annual turnover reached 265m euro, and more than 100 merchants were using the Cryptoprocessing.com gateway. However, the most impressive growth was still ahead.

The lockdown boost

As worldwide lockdowns pushed consumers to pay for just about everything online, Cryptoprocessing.com took it as an opportunity to attract new clients. CEO Max Krupyshev continues:

"When the corona crisis hit in earnest, we were ready with a strategic plan and a very active media policy, appearing at 15 major virtual events. Merchants are always interested in new ways to cut their online payment processing costs – and with Cryptoprocessing.com they save up to 70%. That's probably why our crypto B2B solution is such a hit: we started the year with 100+ B2B clients, and now we have over 260."

The turnover also grew dramatically: as of September 2020, the platform processes 3% of all Bitcoin transactions, as opposed to 1.6% in December 2019.

Intense optimization and growth

2020 also became a year of technological innovation for Cryptoprocessing by CoinsPaid. These are just some of the new and improved features:

- No mining fees when sending Bitcoin;

- 90% of Bitcoin deposits are instant;

- Optimized payment flow, with several invoicing options;

- Flexible fee plans for merchants with different turnover volumes;

- Integration with Praxis, Devcode, and Betconstruct.

Another important event was the launch of the CoinsPaid wallet – a B2C product that builds on the company's experience with crypto payments and instant exchange. CoinsPaid is a fast web wallet with an intuitive UX that supports dozens of currencies and will soon introduce a fiat on-off ramp; a native mobile app is also in the works.

Looking into 2021 and beyond

What is the current and future focus of Cryptoprocessing.com? Max Krupyshev concludes:

"Our solutions are complex and sophisticated, but this complexity remains invisible both for merchants and for the end customer. When a business implements crypto payments, the learning curve for all parties should be minimal. Users shouldn't have to be blockchain pros to pay with Bitcoin – this is our key rule when designing new products. Whatever else we develop this year or in the future, it will be easy to use."

