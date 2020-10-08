Leading Business Printing Portfolio for Singapore Companies

A portfolio with a rich set of new office printing solutions and features for managed portfolio, offering a service-optimized experience.

SINGAPORE, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrintIQ Singapore is adding to the strongest HP multifunction printer and copier lineup in the industry, now available in Singapore. A portfolio with a rich set of new solutions and features found exclusively on our managed portfolio with HP, offering a service-optimized experience designed for HP Managed Print Specialist Premier Partner like Print-IQ Singapore.

• New FutureSmart Release

FutureSmart enhancements across enterprise and managed printer and multifunction fleet, A4 and A3 devices enable the innovative new HP Custom Color Manager with real time preview to quickly create color adjustments and fast fleet deployment of color profiles. More than a dozen additional new features – including advanced copier features like Expert Copy for the power user and serverless job accounting .

• Reinvigorated A4 Portfolio further extending our offerings for contractual partners.

o New LaserJet 600 Series features industry-first innovations for A4 devices

o Cartridge Access Control – secures the cartridge access panel and ensures all toner is used before a cartridge is replaced.

o Fixed tray guides – help reduce highest call incident – paper jams.

o Predictive Sensors embedded within the device, combined with Cartridge Access Control

• Expanded LaserJet A3 Portfolio

o Expanded LaserJet 700 and 800 series with new entry-level models, featuring the industry’s strongest print security to help protect customer’s devices, data and documents.

Contact PrintIQ Singapore for your printer and copier rental , lease or purchase in Singapore.

Your Singapore trusted partner for printers, copiers and 3D printer .