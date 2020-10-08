UPDATED: WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID19
Please join an online media briefing, which will provide you with the latest information on COVID-19 in Africa and is organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and facilitated by APO Group. The briefing will particularly focus on COVID-19 and mental health.
Speakers include:
- Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa
- Hon Dr Manaouda Malachie, Minister of Public Health, Republic of Cameroon
- Dr Naeem Dalal, Psychiatrist registrar, University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka and Co-Founder, COVID-19 Zambia Wellbeing and Mental Health Alliance
Date: Thursday 8 October 2020
Time: 11:00 Brazzaville Time GMT +1 / 12:00 Lusaka/Johannesburg time
To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who
Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.
You can send questions in advance in English and French. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: boakyeagyemangc@who.int, Danielle Siemeni: ngom@who.int with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.
You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.