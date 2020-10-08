Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,446 in the last 365 days.

UPDATED: WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID19

WHO Regional Office for Africa Download logo

Please join an online media briefing, which will provide you with the latest information on COVID-19 in Africa and is organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and facilitated by APO Group. The briefing will particularly focus on COVID-19 and mental health.

Speakers include:

  • Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa
  • Hon Dr Manaouda Malachie, Minister of Public Health, Republic of Cameroon
  • Dr Naeem Dalal, Psychiatrist registrar, University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka and Co-Founder, COVID-19 Zambia Wellbeing and Mental Health Alliance

Date: Thursday 8 October 2020

Time: 11:00 Brazzaville Time GMT +1 / 12:00 Lusaka/Johannesburg time

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English and French. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: boakyeagyemangc@who.int, Danielle Siemeni: ngom@who.int with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

You just read:

UPDATED: WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID19

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.