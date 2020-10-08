Why COVID-19 Is a Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity for The Pharma Industry to Build a Positive Reputation
Top 3 changes in pharma company reputation scores following Covid-19, based on more than 13,000 interviews conducted in 17 countries (China, Brazil, USA, Canada, Russia and 12 European markets)
Big Pharma saves lives, but its reputation suffers - paradoxically, due to lack of perceived relevance. A new study reveals COVID-19 offers a chance for change.
What is even more interesting is that the study reveals that COVID-19 offers a unique chance for the pharma industry to prove its relevance and reset its troubled relationship with the global public opinion.
** Pharma Scores Low On “Relevance” – But Numbers Have Risen Through COVID-19
In most countries, respondents' lowest score to pharma companies is for Relevance, defined as “standing for something people can relate to.” Relevance is also the perception area most positively impacted by COVID-19, indicating the opportunity for the sector these days.
Asked for the one single issue for pharma companies to focus on to build relevance and improve their overall image, physicians from all over the world answered in unison: “Access & Affordability.”
“This is not surprising considering the criticism for putting profit-making above providing affordable medical help to low-income families and citizens in third world countries which the industry has received for the last 10 years. While the criticism might not always be fair, it is a fact and deeply rooted in the public opinion. Our survey shows that COVID-19 has the potential to change this as the public eye now turns to Big Pharma for an effective vaccine”, says Caliber CEO Shahar Silbershatz.
CEO of Eli Lilly David A. Ricks confirmed this when speaking on the company’s first-quarter conference call earlier this year: “With the world in dire need of COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, the biopharmaceutical industry has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset its reputation.”
** Well Known Companies are the Least Liked and Trusted
The Global Pharma Report 2020 also shows that familiarity plays a role, with the more well-known companies being less liked and trusted. In general, Small Pharma companies perform better than Big Pharma on all indicators in the study. The two areas where the advantage is the strongest are “Differentiation” and “Integrity”, where the average scores for Small Pharma and Big Pharma companies have a significant 3-point gap between them. As the study suggests, Small Pharma is generally perceived as more responsible than Big Pharma, which goes a long way towards explaining these companies’ reputational advantage. Interestingly, however, the smaller, local companies are also seen as more differentiated.
** Old People Do Not Trust Big Pharma
The Global Pharma Study 2020 also reveals that older people do not see the sector and its companies as being responsible, or as standing for something they can relate to. The paradox is apparent; the older people get, the more reliant they become on healthcare and medicine in general. It would be fair to expect older people to be more favorably disposed towards the pharma sector and its treatments, for which they should be increasingly thankful. Nevertheless, the study shows a significant 7-point difference in average Trust & Like Score between Millennials and Boomers. This is another challenge the pharma industry needs to address to better its reputation in the market.
** The Pharma Industry Has a Lot of Work to Do
“The pharma industry is a unique and fascinating one – but it must do better at explaining its complexity to its audiences. Pharma professionals can use the report to focus their efforts on the right areas, and the trend is already positive – but much work remains!” says Herbert Heitmann, former Chief Communication Officer for Bayer, who has written the foreword to the report.
The Global Pharma Study 2020 is based on more than 13,000 interviews conducted in 17 countries (China, Brazil, USA, Canada, Russia and 12 European markets) and the analysis of over 47,000 evaluations of 67 pharmaceutical companies in total, including 14 so-called “Big Pharma” companies. The study is based on Caliber’s Real-Time Brand & Reputation Tracker (RTT) platform that measures public perceptions of companies worldwide. RTT has been conducted by Caliber since 2016 and is answered daily by thousands of people all over the world through a digital questionnaire distributed online (CAWI). This report is based on results from 2019-2020. The full study can be downloaded here.
