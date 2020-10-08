Global Animal Medicine Market Trends: Stem Cell Therapy To Aid In Healing Animal Injury

Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary pharmaceutical producers have started using stem cell therapy as an animal medicine due to its excellent capabilities of healing arthritis or animal injury in the veterinary healthcare market. Stem cell therapy is a process of injecting stem cell into the body of the animal to replace the damaged cells of the body. The injected stem cell is unspecialized and acquires the property of the cell that has to be replaced. It also divides itself into as many cells as required by the body. It enables to treat the bone and ligament injury, kidney and liver disease, and some kinds of skin diseases.

The global animal medicine market size is expected to decline from $38.9 billion in 2019 to $32.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -16.8%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting industries across the globe, including the animal sector. The restrictions on non-essential medical services coupled with slowed production of veterinary pharmaceuticals due to extended factory closures in various countries, shortage of APIs and other chemicals, and rise in prices of key ingredients are the key factors for this decline. The global animal medicine market size is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $50.3 billion in 2023.

North America was the largest region in the global animal medicine market, accounting for 58% of the total share in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global animal medicine market. Africa was the smallest region in the global animal medicine market.

The animal medicine market consists of sales of animal medicine and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce animal medicine to treat animal diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce veterinary pharmaceuticals such as veterinary vaccines, veterinary antibiotics, and other veterinary pharmaceuticals. It also includes establishments that produce medical feed additives and nutritional feed additives.

The global animal medicine market size is segmented by type into veterinary pharmaceuticals and feed additives. By type of animal, the market is segmented into livestock and companion animals. By end-use, it is segmented into veterinary hospitals, pharmacies and drug stores, and veterinary clinics. The subsegments covered include veterinary vaccines, veterinary antibiotics, veterinary parasiticides, others - veterinary pharmaceuticals, medical feed additives, and nutritional feed additives.

The major players in the global animal medicine market are Zoetis Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, Elanco Animal Health (Eli Lilly and Company), and Ceva Santé Animale.

