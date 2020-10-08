SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces the Filing of a Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney

Investor FilesClass Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc; The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Urges Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Wrap Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:WRTC)

We fight everyday, as we have the last 20 yesrs, to protect shareholder rights, enhance shareholder protections, recover losses for defrauded investors, and seek reform through enhanced governance” — Timothy L. Miles

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles , who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wrap Technologies, Inc. ("Wrap Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:WRTC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Wrap Technologies securities between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The case is pending in the Central District of California and is captioned Cobden v. Wrap Technologies, Inc., No. 20-cv-08760. Wrap Technologies develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel, including the BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.Wrap Technologies Accused of Misleading ShareholdersAccording to the complaint, on September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report entitled "Wrap Technologies: Disastrous LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results, No Evidence These Have Been Communicated To Investors" (the "White Diamond Report"). The White Diamond Report alleged, among other things, that the Company's trial pilot program with the Los Angeles Police Department for the Company's BolaWrap "remote handcuff" technology was a disaster, and that the Company had not disclosed the pilot program's results to investors.The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.Wrap Technologies Shareholders Urged to Contact the FirmIf you purchased Wrap Technologies securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.About Timothy L. MilesTimothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry . Mr. Miles was also recently selected by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2020 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2020). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM (2019); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbelland ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AVPreeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble(2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).Contact:Timothy L. Miles, Esq.Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles124 Shiloh RidgeHendersonville, TN 37075Telephone: (855-846-6529)Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.timmileslaw.com SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1%