Arrests Made in an Armed Kidnapping and Robbery Offense: 400 Block of Chapin Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Kidnapping and Robbery offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in the 400 block of Chapin Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:12 am, the suspects approached the victim, inside of residence, at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim. During the assault, the suspects were armed with a taser and a knife. The suspects then restrained the victim and forced the victim into the basement of a residence. The suspects took property and a vehicle from the victim. One of the suspects fled the scene. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 22 year-old William Edwards, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by responding officers and was charged with Armed Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 27 year-old Bernard Coleman III, of Southeast, DC was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service. Coleman has been charged with Armed Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Theft One (Stolen Auto), and Theft Two in connection to this offense.

Additionally, Bernard Coleman III was wanted for an escape offense from St. Elizabeths Hospital where he was awaiting sentencing for a homicide offense. Coleman was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Escape from Institution or Officer.

###