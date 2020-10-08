Arrest Made in an Assault on a Police Officer While Armed (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Savannah Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:40 am, MPD officers approached a group of individuals, who were around a vehicle, at the listed location. During the contact, the suspect entered the vehicle and retrieved a handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun in the direction of officers as he fled the scene.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 33 year-old Atravies Donnell Shaw, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession.