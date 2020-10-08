KSNL Aero and Pacific Air Holdings presents the First President Trump Supporter FLY IN rally in history
President Trump Supporter FLY IN Rally. Open to the Public. Aircraft, BBQ, Vendors, Local Music, GOP Guest Speakers.SHAWNEE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Fly In for President Trump Supporters. Presented by KSNL Aero at the Shawnee, OK Airport. Open to the Public.
KSNL Aero and Pacific Air Holdings presents the First President Trump Supporter FLY IN rally in history.
In order to show appreciation for President Donald J. Trump, KSNL Aero, Pacific Air Holdings, and Ikairos Air Services is holding a President Trump Supporter FLY IN rally at their place of business at the Shawnee, OK Airport.
“After speaking in person with the Lt Governor of Oklahoma just yesterday,” the business owner Mr. Darrin Lofton said, “it was determined that this is possibly the first event of this type in history.” FLY INS are common across the USA but this is the first FLY IN event that will allow aircraft owners to fly to a single destination at an airport with the sole purpose of showing their support for a President of the United States. Live music and events from 12:00 to 6:00 PM with the main event being held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The event will be broadcast live on Facebook, and projected on the outside of the 29,000 ft facility. Several groups are also attending that day with automobiles and motorcycles. Overflow parking has been provided at the High School, Jr High School, and the Expo Center with Security and Shuttles at each location.
From its location in Shawnee, OK, KSNL Aero currently conducts business in Israel, Greece, Thailand, Indonesia, Barbados, St Maarten, and the United States. Mr. Darrin Lofton the owner of KSNL Aero also owns an airline in the country of Indonesia that operates flights daily in Papua, where he hires many Indonesian Papuan Citizens. Mr. Lofton would like to open the event by speaking about the importance of the President Trump Tax Breaks and how this enables his business to provide Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance free to his employees in America. According to Mr. Lofton “America doesn’t need Obama Care, America needs jobs. Obama care is an unnecessary drain on our economy which has caused Insurance prices to increase at least 50% over the past decade.” Mr. Lofton believes that cancelling Obama Care in its entirety and creating an “Open Market” of Insurance Providers is the only viable plan for United States small businesses which are a huge driver of the economy. In addition to providing jobs in the United States, Mr. Lofton provides employment opportunities to the indigenous peoples of Papua. According to Mr. Lofton the Papuan people whom he employs in Indonesia are a 93% Christian People living in a 97% Muslim Nation. They are tremendous supporters of the United States and huge fans of President Donald Trump, but most people of the United States are not aware that the Papuans exist. “Each time I travel to Papua, I am amazed at the shirts I see people wearing. I Love America, American Flags, and Donald Trump. I am always asked about President Trump by the local Papuan Government officials.” Mr. Lofton has partnered in business with a Native Papuan who works on President Jokowi’s staff in the Presidential Palace, and Mr. Lofton has offices in Jakarta, and Papua.
There will be live local music, vendors, BBQ, events, guest GOP Speakers and of course the aircraft that can be viewed by the Public as well.
PACIFIC AIR HOLDINGS is an aircraft leasing company that owns and leases aircraft globally from its location in Shawnee, OK, USA.
KSNL AERO is a 14cfr part 145 FAA Certificated Repair Station located at the Shawnee, OK, USA airport.
IKAIROS AIR SERVICES is an air charter service located in Papua Indonesia with offices in Jakarta. They deliver food and supplies to the Indigenous peoples of Papua in Mountainous and low level areas. "We are an essential service provider to the People of Papua and hire mainly Native Papuan Indonesian peoples." said owner Darrin Lofton.
