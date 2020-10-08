Global Baby Diapers Market Expected to Reach $78,420.00 Million by 2025 - Allied Market Research
Baby diapers is projected to reach $78,420.00 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Baby Diapers Market by Product Type, Size, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20182025, the global baby diapers market size was valued at $48,121.00 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $78,420.00 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for more than one-fifth share in the global market.
Baby diaper is one of the most emerging markets among the baby care products, owing to increase in health awareness among parents toward baby hygiene. The analysis indicates that the new born baby/infant considerably utilizes an average of ten diapers per day as compared to a baby of two years. Thus, increase in infant population in the developing countries considerably fuels the market growth. Furthermore, upsurge in disposable income of parents and increase in the working women ratio across the globe lead to increase in sale of baby care products, thereby driving the growth of the baby diapers market.
By product type, the global baby diapers industry is categorized into cloth diapers, disposable diapers, training nappy, swim pants, and biodegradable diapers. The disposable baby diaper segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to dominate the market in 2025.
Superabsorbent disposable diapers have a special night lock feature, which provides large absorbency area, ensuring babys comfort. Cloth diapers, frequently called as cotton diapers, provide a soft padding to the babys skin, and help prevent rashes. Pre-fold cloth diaper has replaced the use of pins with Snappi, thus serving as an ideal alternative. Training nappy is an intermediary between transition from nappies to underwear. Disposable and reusable swim nappies allow water to escape, which helps the baby while swimming. Biodegradable diapers are accepted by the customers, as natural materials used for manufacturing are skin friendly. The biodegradable diaper segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2018 to 2025, thereby exhibiting prominent growth in the baby diapers industry. This is attributed to implementation of stringent government regulations to necessitate the use of biodegradable diapers among customers, owing to increase in environmental issues.
High market entry barriers due to elevated initial development cost of the product hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the common entry barriers for baby diaper manufacturers are the legislations regulating the commercialization, manufacturing, and numerous clinical trials of baby diapers. Biodegradable diapers are expected to have the lowest entry barriers, as these diapers witness less regulatory issues and low development cost for production.
Age and weight of the baby are the major factors that influence the size of the diaper that is to be used. Constant fluctuations in baby weight gives rise to the requirement of different kinds of diapers for different age groups. Medium-sized diapers are one of the most used diapers, as maximum toddlers weigh between 5 kg and 13 kg. Some babies require large size diapers in the eighth month; however, subsequently prefer the use of medium-sized diapers due to increased physical activities. Presence of huge infant population in countries such as India and China is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity to the diaper manufacturers, thereby driving the sales.
In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, growing at a significant CAGR of 5.9%. Disposable diapers covered the largest market share in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. Environmental regulations in the North American and European markets have propelled the production and adoption of eco-friendly diapers, which further fueled the market growth.
The baby diaper market is dominated by global manufacturers such Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Kimberly-Clark, owing to the presence of large number of product categories and continuous innovations. In 2017, P&G led the overall baby diaper market with its premier brand, Pampers. Kimberly-Clark is the second largest baby diaper manufacturer offering brand such as Huggies.
KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
In 2017, disposable diapers accounted for the highest market share, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2025.
In 2017, medium-sized baby diapers were majorly utilized, accounting for 61.0% market share.
Babies & young toddlers of 618 months were the largest consumers, accounting for 33.8% in 2017.
In 2017, the U.S. accounted for the largest market share of 23.5%, registering a CAGR of 5.7%.
The India baby diaper market is anticipated to grow at the highest CARG of 12.0% from 2018 to 2015.
In 2017, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed 42.6% market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% and 6.7%, respectively.
Companies profiled in the report are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Hengan International Group Company Limited, Unicharm Corporation, KAO Corporation, Bumkins, Ontex Group NV, First Quality Enterprises Inc., and Domtar Corporation.
