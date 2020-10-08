Global IT Managed Services Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

“IT Managed Services – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Summary:

Overview

According to this study, over the next five years the IT Managed Services market will register a 8.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 254140 million by 2025, from $ 180980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Managed Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IT Managed Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IT Managed Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IT Managed Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IT Managed Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Government

IT and Telecom

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Cisco

Accenture

Rackspace

SAS Institute

Cognizant

Unisys

Presidio

Sapiens International

CenturyLink

Marco Technologies

DXC Technology

Dell EMC

Jade Global

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

