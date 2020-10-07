State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-25

For immediate release: October 7, 2020 (20-191)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk , Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov .

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Snohomish County

In August 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the certified nursing assistant credential of Lisa Beth Greeno (NC60278210). Greeno engaged in professional misconduct with a resident of an assisted living facility where she worked.

Spokane County

In August 2020 the secretary of health revoked the home care aide credential of Sabrina Ashley Soapes (HM60743397). In 2020 Soapes was convicted of third-degree assault. That disqualifies Soapes from home care aide certification.

In August 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least two years the agency-affiliated counselor credential of Marsha Rose Valenzuela (CG60600683), who borrowed $150 from a client and didn’t repay it within about a year.

Yakima County

In August 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended for at least 18 months the certified nursing assistant credential of Tommy Lee Floyd (NC10002586). The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services found that Floyd neglected a vulnerable adult. It placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That bars Floyd from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Out of State

Kentucky: In August 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Stacey Marie McHone (RN61024602) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. McHone’s Kentucky registered nurse application was denied in 2020 in connection with law related to fraud, deceit, or acting in a negligent or willful manner.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter . Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection .

###

Printable Version (PDF)