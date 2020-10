Magnetic Sensor Market to Reach $4.22 Billion by 2026 at 6.9% CAGR, Rising Demand in Medical Applications Drives Growth

Magnetic Sensor Market

Increase in demand for magnetic sensors in consumer electronics, and growth in the automotive industry have boosted the growth of magnetic sensors market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, “Magnetic Sensor Market by Type (Hall Effect Sensor, Magnetoresistive Sensor, Squid Sensor, and Fluxgate Sensor), Application (Speed Sensing, Detection, Position Sensing, Navigation, and Others), and End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”. According to the report, the global magnetic sensor market accounted for $2.20 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026.Prime determinants of the market growth:Increase in demand for magnetic sensors in consumer electronics, growth in the automotive industry, and surge in need for adoption of magnetic sensors in medical applications have boosted the growth of the global magnetic sensors market. However, high installation cost hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth in trend of Internet of Things and development in driverless vehicles are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5652 Major Industry Players and Their Strategies:The key magnetic sensor market size leaders profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Amphenol, Honeywell International, NXP semiconductors N.V., Schneider Electric, Infineon Technologies AG, ST Microelectronics, TE Connectivity, TDK Corporation, and Texas Instruments. These key players adopted several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and business expansion to increase their magnetic sensor industry share.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global magnetic sensor market share along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.• The market size is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact on the magnetic sensor market analysis.• The current magnetic sensor market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the magnetic sensor industry.• The report includes the magnetic sensor market trends and market share of key vendors.Inquire for Purchase Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5652 The Hall effect sensor segment dominated the marketBy type, the hall effect sensor segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global magnetic sensor market. This is owing to rise in need for speed detectors, proximity detectors, brushless DC motors, pulse counters, and other devices to detect the speed, accurate position, current, and magnitude of magnetic field in various industries. However, the magnetoresistive sensors segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, due to surge in demand for sensors that are suitable to operate in harsh environments and conditions such as high or low temperature, radiation, pressure or mechanical shock.The navigation segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2026The navigation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the study period, due to rapid adoption of position sensors in the gaming industry, rise in use of smartphones, tablets, mobile devices, and integration of gyroscopes in mobile devices. However, the detection segment dominated the global magnetic sensor market in 2018, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. Consumers have been demanding smart devices such as fitness and health devices, smartwatches, and GPS-enabled devices, which have increased the demand for accelerometers and speed sensors.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest shareThe global magnetic sensor market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2018, accounting for half of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in domestic automotive demand in the emerging markets of India and China.Access Report Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/magnetic-sensor-market Global Magnetic Sensor Market SegmentationBy Type• Hall Effect Sensor• Magnetoresistive Sensor• Squid Sensor• Fluxgate SensorBy Application• Speed Sensing• Detection• Position Sensing• Navigation• OthersBy End Use• Consumer Electronics• Automotive• Industrial• Aerospace & Defense• Healthcare• OthersBy Region• North Americao U.S.o Canadao Mexico• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Rest of Asia-Pacific• LAMEAo Latin Americao Middle Easto AfricaBuy Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7b9c943b34514c6bc918cedb92e52b81 The report is divided into 9 Chapters (304+ Pages):CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTIONCHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYCHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEWCHAPTER 4: MAGNETIC SENSOR MARKET, BY TYPECHAPTER 5: MAGNETIC SENSOR MARKET, BY APPLICATIONCHAPTER 6: MAGNETIC SENSOR MARKET, BY END USERCHAPTER 7: MAGNETIC SENSOR MARKET, BY REGIONCHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPECHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILESRelated Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 