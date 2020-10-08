Speech Recognition Market to Garner $29.28 Bn by 2026 at 19.9% CAGR, Rise in Demand in Automotive Sector Drives Growth
Surge in demand for voice biometric systems and high growth potential in healthcare application drive the growth of the global speech recognition marketPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Speech Recognition Market by Deployment Mode (On Cloud and On Premise) and End Use (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global speech recognition industry was pegged at $6.39 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $29.28 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Major determinants of the market
Rise in demand for speech recognition in automotive, surge in demand for voice biometric systems for user authentication, and high growth potential in healthcare applications drive the growth of the global speech recognition market. However, lack of accuracy in harsh environment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of speech recognition in the consumer verticals and robotics is expected to open new opportunities for the market players.
Covid-19 scenario: The widespread of Covid-19 has adversely affected the global speech recognition industry.
Although the market is down during the pandemic, the demand over the next few years is unlikely to be changed as budgets have been allotted prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.
During this pandemic, organizations are reluctant to invest big capital on new business models, hiring workforce, and spend on additional expense apart from essentials.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from this Report:
• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global speech recognition industry size along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The speech recognition market size is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact on the speech recognition market analysis.
• The current speech recognition market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the speech recognition market.
• The report includes the speech recognition market share of key vendors and speech recognition market trends.
The on premise segment held the largest share
By type, the on premise segment dominated the global speech recognition market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market, as it offers full control over the workflow. However, the on cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, due to ability of the cloud infrastructure to provide self-service applications at a minimal cost.
Healthcare segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2026
By end user, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global speech recognition market. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the other segments such consumer electronics, enterprise, and others.
North America held lion's share
The global speech recognition market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to presence of major players that offer advanced solutions toward the development of voice recognition. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period, due to product launches and advancements in technologies in the consumer electronics and automotive industry.
Major market players
Google Inc.
IBM
Nuance Communications
Amazon
Baidu
Raytheon BBN Technologies
Microsoft
Iflytek
Sensory
Speak2web
Global Speech Recognition Market Segmentation
By Deployment Mode
• On Cloud
• On Premise
By End Use
• Automotive
• Consumer Electronics
• Healthcare
• Enterprise
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
Report Divided into 8 Chapters(250+ Pages):
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: SPEECH RECOGNITIOM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
CHAPTER 5: SPEECH RECOGNITION MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 6: SPEECH RECOGNITION MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
