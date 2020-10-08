Suspect Sought in an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) Offense: 6500 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seek assistance in identifying a suspect in an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the 6500 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:05 am, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then entered the victim’s vehicle and forced the victim to drive to a bank to withdraw US currency. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.