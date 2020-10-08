Homicide: 400 Block of Orange Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, October 5, 2020, in the 400 block of Orange Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:30 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported an adult male victim to a local hospital for treatment of a life threatening gunshot wound. Additionally, another adult male and two adult female victims were also transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the first male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 42 year-old Bobby Plummer, of no fixed address.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

