Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2500 Block of Firth Sterling Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the 2500 block of Firth Sterling Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 5:49 pm, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 58 year-old Anthony Robinson, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).