Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1900 Block of M Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, September 28, 2020, in the 1900 block of M Street, Northwest.

                                                                                                                

At approximately 6:40 pm, the suspect approached two victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to assault one of the victims. A short time later, the suspect approached two other victims at the same location.  The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to assault one of the victims.  The suspect then fled the scene.  No injuries were reported in either offense.

 

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 35 year-old Charles Sherman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

