Epica Consulting Delivers Remote Company Registration Services in Singapore

Epica Consulting is a prominent Company incorporation agent in Singapore. During current Covid situation, Epica is offering remote company setup services.

Covid has parlayed the world completely. However businesses and lives of the people still need to move on. This is where Epica Consulting can help foreign Entrepreneurs.” — Vee Jay

SINGAPORE, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore’s efficient and attractive tax system coupled with its business infrastructure makes it an attractive destination for foreign businesses to setup their offices in Singapore.

Currently, we all are passing through exceptional times, with fresh waves of Covid infections arising in various parts of the world. As a result of this travel across countries has completely stopped and it is not possible for entrepreneurs to visit Singapore for completing the company incorporation services.

In this case most of the procedures are completed in an online Zoom conference call. After the incorporation, the company will also need to work with Bank representatives for opening the bank account.

A company registered in Singapore offers significant benefits to the foreign promoters. While the average corporate tax rate in western world is around 30%, In contrast, Singapore maintains a low rate in corporate tax at 17% for an annual income of more than S$300,000. Foreign businesses enjoy tax incentives for the first 3 years following its Year of Assessment.

Besides tax exemptions, foreign investors can also enjoy other benefits such as opting for a firm to steer the company registration while they stay overseas until such time when they need to start the operations. In which time, the requirements such as an Entrepass, Employment Pass or Dependent Pass can be handled.

Among the firms that take delight in bestowing company registration services is Epica Consulting.

Its specializations include company setup registration services and relocation to Singapore, which may involve relocating the whole foreign management staff. If relocation is not an option, Epica also offers the services of Nominee Directorship to satisfy the requirement of having a local resident director in Singapore.

Depending on their business plan and intent, foreign promoters have an option to establish a subsidiary, branch or representative office in Singapore.

Singapore retains the first slot in providing the best route for trading in the east and west.

Since 2013, Epica consultancy has been providing highly professional company incorporation services, both in attractive standard packages as well as customised services. Other services of Epica Consulting include Singapore Offshore Incorporation, EntrePass, Singapore Employment Pass, Personalised work Pass application, GST Registration, Accounting Services, Tax Planning & Consulting, and Business Plan Drafting.

