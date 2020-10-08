Governor Abbott, TDEM Move Resources Into Position As Hurricane Delta Enters The Gulf

October 7, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

State Operations Center has been activated to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions)

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) today pre-positioned previously rostered resources as Hurricane Delta crosses the Yucatan Peninsula and enters the Gulf of Mexico as a Category Two Hurricane. Areas of southeast Texas are expected to see tropical storm forced winds, coastal flooding, life-threatening storm surge, rough seas, rip currents, and potential flash flooding. The Texas State Operations Center (SOC) has been activated to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions) in support of the ongoing response to COVID-19 and Hurricane Delta.

"As Hurricane Delta moves through the Gulf, the State of Texas is supporting communities along the Gulf Coast and providing the resources they need to respond to this storm," said Governor Abbott. "Texans in the path of this storm should continue to heed the guidance and direction of local officials, remain cautious, and remember - Turn Around, Don't Drown. We will continue to monitor Hurricane Delta and work alongside our local partners to keep Texans safe."

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border, a Hurricane Watch has been issued for High Island, Texas to the Grand Isle Louisiana, and a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from San Luis Pass to west of High Island.

Storm Surge Watch: There is a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline somewhere within the specified area, generally within 48 hours.

There is a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline somewhere within the specified area, generally within 48 hours. Hurricane Watch: Hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or greater) are possible within your area. Because it may not be safe to prepare for a hurricane once winds reach tropical storm force, The NHC issues hurricane watches 48 hours before it anticipates tropical storm-force winds.

Hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or greater) are possible within your area. Because it may not be safe to prepare for a hurricane once winds reach tropical storm force, The NHC issues hurricane watches 48 hours before it anticipates tropical storm-force winds. Tropical Storm Watch: Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified area within 48 hours.

The State of Texas is prepositioning the following resources:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Force One and Two Boat Squads

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Crews to support water rescue operations

Texas Military Department: Ground Search and Rescue Transportation Platoons

The following state resources are rostered and ready for deployment if required:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and Saw Crews

Texas Military Department: Aircraft with hoist capability

Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Transportation: High Profile Vehicles and Flood Protection Water-barriers

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capability

Texans are urged to heed the guidance of local officials, and follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.