Award-Winning Chef and Top Concert Pianist Pair Up
Chef Tom Anglesea and Pianist Lara Melda join Kitchen Concerts London for a first-of-its-kind virtual presentation of music and foodLONDON, UK, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Concerts is thrilled to announce its inaugural online event, pairing an intimate musical performance with a memorable cooking class. Kitchen Concerts London will feature Tom Anglesea, head chef at The Laughing Heart and Lara Melda, concert pianist.
BBC Young Musician of the Year winner Lara Melda will begin the evening with a musical prelude of Chopin's Nocturne in B flat Op.9 No.1 and Rachmaninov's Prelude in D Op.23 No.4, while guests prepare their kitchens, pour themselves a glass of wine, or simply relax and enjoy.
Great British Menu Fish Dish winner Tom Anglesea will then lead guests through a hands-on cooking class, teaching his very own winning dish - 'Lost Souls in a Fish Bowl' (Scallops and Ginger in Dashi Broth).
When the dish is complete, Lara will close the evening with a final musical offering of Chopin's Nocturne in F sharp Op.48 No.2 and Prokofiev's 'Mercutio' from Romeo & Juliet Op. 75.
The event will take place online, with both renowned artists offering a 'behind-the-scenes' view into their own creative spaces. Event details are as follows:
• 24th October 2020, 6:00-7:30pm GMT
• £16.99 per household
• Online event link and ingredient list sent upon registration
• Tickets available via Eventbrite
“Though lovers of food and music often overlap, top chefs and musicians tend to present their crafts separately, as distinct experiences,” says Kitchen Concerts Founder and Artistic Director, Callum Smart. “I am thrilled to present the best of both art forms together, in a seamless cultural experience brought directly to our guests’ homes. I couldn’t be happier to invite Tom and Lara to join me for this inaugural programme.”
About Kitchen Concerts: Kitchen Concerts is a new initiative founded in 2020 by violinist Callum Smart, aimed at joining two beloved art forms and bringing the best of both directly to guests. Kitchen Concerts looks forward to welcoming arts lovers in the UK and around the world to this enjoyable and inspiring cultural experience!
###
Callum Smart
Kitchen Concerts
+44 7599 860866
email us here