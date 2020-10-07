Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,494 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve announces enforcement action against Citigroup Inc. that requires the firm to correct several longstanding deficiencies

October 07, 2020

Federal Reserve announces enforcement action against Citigroup Inc. that requires the firm to correct several longstanding deficiencies

For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced an enforcement action against Citigroup Inc. of New York, New York, that requires the firm to correct several longstanding deficiencies.

In particular, the cease and desist order requires Citigroup to enhance its firm-wide risk management and internal controls. Among other things, the firm has not taken prompt and effective actions to correct practices previously identified by the Board in the areas of compliance risk management, data quality management, and internal controls.

The Board's action applies to the bank holding company and is being taken in conjunction with a separate action from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which oversees the national bank.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve announces enforcement action against Citigroup Inc. that requires the firm to correct several longstanding deficiencies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.