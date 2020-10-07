(Subscription required) "Working with him was just a pleasure. He was a wonderful colleague," Gerst said. "He was the most collegial, the nicest and the easiest to deal with. If you had a question you could work it out with him."
Oct 7, 2020
You just read:
Appellate justice had a ‘heart of gold’ say colleagues
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.