Route 4023 New Brighton Road Reopens in Kilbuck Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing Route 4023 (New Brighton Road) in Kilbuck Township, Allegheny County has reopened to traffic.

Due to a landslide, New Brighton Road closed to traffic on September 28 between Semple Avenue and Gardner Avenue for repair work. Crews reopened the roadway at approximately 3:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, October 7.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

