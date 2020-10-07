Gov. Doug Burgum presents 2020 Main Street Awards

Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the recipients of the 2020 Main Street Awards honoring communities and individuals who demonstrated excellence in elevating the three pillars of the Main Street Initiative through local projects or other efforts “We are deeply grateful for all the communities, organizations and individuals who have adopted the principles of the Main Street Initiative to build healthy, vibrant and resilient communities,” Burgum said. “These awards highlight the resiliency, dedication and innovative capabilities that our residents displayed through their unique efforts to improve their communities.” The Main Street ND Awards are a collaborative effort of the Office of the Governor and the North Dakota Department of Commerce. A selection committee made up of collaborating agencies and partners evaluate entries to determine final awards. The 2020 Main Street awards and winners are: Art, Culture and Vibrancy Award – Williston for Vinyl Wrapped Traffic Boxes, and New Rockford for the New Rockford Summer Street Market. This award recognizes communities or groups that have contributed to their vibrancy by activating shared public space, promoting and celebrating the arts and culture and/or hosting community events that engage residents and visitors. Local art and culture, events and our shared spaces make our communities unique and are essential parts of attracting and retaining a talented workforce. Legendary Heritage Award – Maddock Opera House for creating a gathering space through the total renovation of the dilapidated downtown opera house. This award recognizes communities focused on preserving and protecting the historical assets of their towns. By honoring historical buildings and structures, spaces and other assets, North Dakota’s communities connect generations of residents and inspire community pride. 21st Century Workforce Award: Workforce Development – Makewell Skills Camp and Workshop Marathon for hosting workshops that provided essential topics for local freelancers, small business owners and entrepreneurs. This award recognizes excellence in one of two areas: (1) efforts to attract or retain workforce OR (2) working with local youth to promote workforce development opportunities in your community. Excellence in workforce attraction and retention can be demonstrated through the implementation of a strategy encouraging people to move to and stay in the community. Excellence in workforce development can be demonstrated through efforts to engage students in leadership development or workforce exploration in local industries. Workforce Attraction and Retention – Rugby Job Development Authority, Rugby Student Loan Repayment Program for attracting more young people and families to live in Rugby by offering student loan incentives. Innovations in Community Resilience Award – Cavalier Stimulus Program designed to offset the negative financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local businesses and consumers. This award recognizes communities or organizations that have contributed to community resiliency by finding innovative ways to strengthen community connections, support local businesses or build local morale. The community must have initiated a project that clearly seeks to support the local economy and strengthen community ties or otherwise promote local resiliency Smart Efficient Infrastructure Award – Milnor Grocery Store for providing essential services to the community and supporting other local businesses. This award recognizes a community that has made sound planning decisions by investing in spaces with existing infrastructure, such as a vacant lot (infill) or dilapidated building. Nominated projects should infuse existing infrastructure with new and innovative ideas to ensure the most efficient use of public resources. Main Street Excellence Awards: Rural–Forman Grocery Store for providing high-quality food for residents. Urban–Devils Lake for the Devils Lake Revitalization Project. This award recognizes communities whose efforts embody all three pillars of the Main Street Initiative: smart, efficient infrastructure; 21st century workforce; and healthy, vibrant communities. The award is presented to both a rural and urban community.