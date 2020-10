The Halifax County Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be closed to the public beginning immediately until Monday, October 12, 2020, due to a positive case of COVID-19.

All filings should be made at the magistrate office located at 357 Ferrell Lane , Halifax , NC, 27839.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.

For that latest information on court closings, visit www.nccourts.gov/closings