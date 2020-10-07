FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 07, 2020

More than 325,000 Missourians already registered for annual statewide ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill Oct. 15 Sign up now to participate in this year’s ‘Drop, Cover, Hold On’ drill

More than 325,000 people are already registered to participate in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” on Oct. 15. A total of more than 1.4 million people are registered in the 14 central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.

“We’re glad to see so many Missourians have taken a proactive step to raise their safety by registering for the ShakeOut drill in the midst of dealing COVID-19, and we encourage others to do the same,” State Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Jim Remillard said. “Unfortunately, earthquakes are unpredictable and occur without warning. People can take this opportunity to participate from wherever they are on Oct. 15, so they’ll know what to do in the future if one occurs in their area.”

At exactly 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, participants will practice the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” technique to protect themselves:

DROP to your hands and knees;

to your hands and knees; COVER your head and neck with your hands and arms under a table or desk if you can; and

your head and neck with your hands and arms under a table or desk if you can; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

Experts say Drop, Cover, Hold On is the best protection from falling debris, which is the most likely cause of injury during an earthquake in developed nations with modern building standards.

There’s still time to sign up at www.shakeout.org/centralus. Once registered, participants receive details on the drill, as well as information on earthquake preparedness and safety. Individuals, families, businesses, schools and other organizations can register, and can participate on another day if October 15 isn’t convenient.

From 1811-12, the New Madrid Seismic Zone, centered in southeast Missouri, produced some of the largest earthquakes in U.S. history. A major earthquake in this area would damage much of southern and eastern Missouri, including the St. Louis area. Geologists say there’s a 7 to 10 percent chance of another major earthquake occurring in a 50-year time period.

To learn more about earthquakes in Missouri and how to prepare, visit www.sema.dps.mo.gov/earthquake_preparedness.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov