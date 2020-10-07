Attendance Matters: Transforming School Climate and Culture During COVID

This upcoming training offers wo half-day interactive sessions that are relevant for staff working remotely, in-school or hybrid plan. It is offered on Wednesdays, October 28th and November 4th from 12:00-2:45 pm OR Fridays: November 6th and November 13th, 8:15- 11:00 am.

You and your team CAN create a positive climate and culture during a pandemic!

Participants will learn:

strategies to build positive climate, improve school culture and decrease chronic absenteeism whether remote, in-person and 6 feet apart

examine how to build healthy relationships within the school community even when behind the screen (staff with students, staff with staff, and staff with families)

explore strategies for difficult conversations among staff, students, and/or families

access a framework (including staff survey) to assess your own school climate and culture through consensus decision-making

leave the workshop with tools to help create a thriving school where all students and staff can feel welcome and be successful

Everyone is welcome. We strongly encourage schools to register teams of 3 – 5 staff. During the training, you will work closely with your team-whether you are in-person or working remotely.

The cost is $80 for each member of the school team (minimum of 3 team members) and $105 for an individual registration. The same team should attend both sessions. The cost covers training and materials. Zoom link will be forwarded after registration.

To register and for more information: Click here or go to https://countmeinmaine.org/newsite/attend-upcoming-trainings/ If you have any questions, contact Susan Lieberman at slieberman@countmeinmaine.org