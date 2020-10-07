Renowned Supermodel, Nini Amerlise, Models Virtually for Creaky Joints & Michael Kuluva’s Tumbler and Tipsy Collection

Amerlise is a nine-time award-winning trailblazer who has been featured in Vogue UK, Flare, Glamour, Huffington Post, and more.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned supermodel, Nini Amerlise, is pleased to announce she recently completed an exciting project – modeling virtually for Creaky Joints & Michael Kuluva’s brand-new Tumbler and Tipsy Collection.Nini Amerlise is a stunningly beautiful International Supermodel, nine-time award-winning motivational speaker, author, and CEO/Founder of the non-profit organization, We Are Royals Inc . Amerlise consistently demonstrates a high level of drive, consistency, and a dynamic ability to adapt to her environment – skills that have helped to catapult her into stardom.Since March, COVID-19 has launched varying virtual avenues and Nini Amerlise proudly shares the We Are Royals platform with Michael Kuluva. The two connected after Amerlise won season 1 of Supermodel Canada, with Kuluva taking the role as Amerlise’s annual booker for New York Fashion Week and for his own fashion campaign, Tumbler and Tipsy Virtual Presentation S/S 21 Collection – The Newest Normal. This virtual presentation is a collaboration with Creaky Joints, a notable arthritis organization, with its premier collection viewing party being held on September 16th, 2020 at 8PM EST.Nini Amerlise, who is compassionate towards Michael Kuluva’s diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis, sees virtual platforms as the ultimate chance to advocate for social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19 – all while serving pizazz without making any apologies. For example, Amerlise has done previous virtual modeling work with www.virtualfashionshow.net , a platform that helped to save NYFS. Through her incredible success, Amerlise has defied all odds, while recognizing and being respectful of social distancing during the global pandemic.For more information about Nini Amerlise, please visit www.NiniAmerlise.com About Nini AmerliseNini Amerlise is a Canadian Supermodel who boldly produces an atmosphere to get work done with maximum results. She has been featured and showcased on some of the most prestigious platforms around the world, including Vogue UK, Flare Magazine, Be Body Aware Campaign for Vogue Italia, Glamour Magazine, SLICE TV Fashion competition show Stitched, and more.Amerlise is the first black woman to win a top calibre modeling competition, Supermodel Canada, which led her to create her famous self-esteem development program, We Are Royals, in fall of 2019.Photo editorial related to this press release was shot by Getty Image’s celebrity photographer, George Pimentel.Contact Information