Nebraska Thursdays | Nebraska Department of Education
Serve a Nebraska-sourced meal in the school cafeterias on the first Thursday of each month and celebrate Nebraska Thursdays! Sourcing Nebraska products encourages fresh, local and healthy meals in the school cafeteria, educates students about Nebraska agriculture, and boosts our local economy. Nebraska Department of Education is proud to support Nebraska schools celebrating Nebraska Thursdays!
Learn more with these Farm to School Stories which highlight five schools who celebrate Nebraska Thursdays and four Nebraska farmers who sell to schools.
Register today to join Nebraska Thursdays for the 2020-2021 school year.
Registration for Nebraska Thursdays is open for all Nebraska schools participating in the National School Lunch Program. Once registered, your district will have access to Nebraska Thursdays resources, promotional items and an interactive recipe portal.
To register for Nebraska Thursdays, you must be the school Food Service Director/Manager listed on the school meal application in the CNP system or person responsible for the operation of the school food service program.
Nebraska schools serve 232,941 students daily. Nutrition education, agricultural awareness, and local economic benefits make small steps forward a big move for our students and our communities.