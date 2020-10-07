Nebraska Thursdays | Nebraska Department of Education

Serve a Nebraska-sourced meal in the school cafeterias on the first Thursday of each month and celebrate Nebraska Thursdays! Sourcing Nebraska products encourages fresh, local and healthy meals in the school cafeteria, educates students about Nebraska agriculture, and boosts our local economy. Nebraska Department of Education is proud to support Nebraska schools celebrating Nebraska Thursdays!

Learn more with these Farm to School Stories which highlight five schools who celebrate Nebraska Thursdays and four Nebraska farmers who sell to schools.

Farm to School Stories