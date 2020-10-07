Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General’s Statement Regarding Sentence Of 25 Years to Life in Caballero Trial

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Today, Jayveon Caballero was sentenced to serve 25 years to life for the murder of Markus Austin in Montpelier, Vermont. Mr. Caballero was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree after a jury trial in November 2019. The case was heard by Judge Mary Morrissey in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division. Assistant Attorneys General Elizabeth Anderson and John Waszak prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Vermont. In light of today’s sentencing, Attorney General T.J. Donovan issues the following statement:

“As this part of the criminal process comes to a close, I hope this sentence gives Markus Austin’s family some form of justice and some semblance of peace as they continue to pick up the pieces of their lives in the wake of this senseless murder.”

The case was investigated by Vermont State Police, with assistance from the Montpelier Police Department. Evidence presented at trial showed that Mr. Caballero—after getting into an altercation at a bar with Mr. Austin—obtained a pistol, drove from Barre to Mr. Austin’s apartment in Montpelier, waited for Mr. Austin to return home, and after Mr. Austin pulled into the parking lot, shot and killed him.

