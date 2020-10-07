Today is the Last Day to Register to Vote for the Nov. 3 Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 tonight, Oct. 5, to be able to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 State and Federal General Election.

“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the deadline tonight,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “It is important for all of us to make our voice heard at the polls. Thankfully you can safely register in minutes with our online voter registration system.”

Registering to vote, updating your address or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online from any computer or mobile device at GoVoteTN.com.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.com. Completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted or postmarked today, Oct. 5, to your local county election commission office. You can find the mailing address for your county election commission on our website, https://tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 14, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 3.

For the latest information on the upcoming election, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility, photo IDs, and other Election Day details, visit GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free 1-877-850-4959.