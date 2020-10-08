WRAP AILING CHILDREN IN COMFORT & LIFE-SAVING WARMTH-Blanket bundles ease childhood fears, save lives around the world

Warmilu and Fleece and Thank You partner to donate blanket bundles to US and overseas hospitals. Now, Warmilu can reach 22 more hospitals in the US.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donate colorful fleece blankets to sick children in Michigan and save thousands of at-risk premature infants around the world.Fleece & Thank You (F&TY), a Farmington Hills nonprofit providing fleece blankets to hospitalized children, will donate a portion of every sale of its blanket bundles to fund innovative incubator warming blankets made by Warmilu of Ann Arbor.Bundles of 10 blanket-making kits are available to individuals, businesses, and community groups for $360. A portion of the proceeds of one kit sale will contribute to the manufacture of one Warmilu infant-warming incubator blanket, which can save at least 800 lives over 1 year. The kits can be purchased at fleeceandthankyou.org or you can make a direct donation to the large-scale warming project. The Warmilu-Rotary Club warming project at Sunyani Municipal Hospital in Sunyani, Ghana will be providing warmth to 17 total hospitals and clinical sites. This collaboration has been warming infants and saving lives since 2019.Individuals or groups assemble the simple fleece blankets and return them to F&TY with encouraging video messages for the recipients. F&TY handles the distribution of blankets and videos to pediatric patients.Warmilu has been growing during the pandemic, creating partnerships for distribution and sales with other organizations including VIA Global Health . As a result, Warmilu’s IncuBlanket is used in hospitals and clinics in 75 countries as an emergency incubator, infant transport blanket, and supplement to kangaroo mother care. Warmilu estimates that its blankets, powered by non-electric warming packs that generate instant and long-lasting heat, is on track to save over 10,000 infant lives.An estimated 15 million babies are born preterm worldwide every year, and more than one million of those infants die due to complications resulting from preterm birth, including hypothermia. 75% of those deaths take place in resource-scarce settings, such as developing countries where access to incubators or basic care is limited.“Both Warmilu and F&TY believe providing warmth is fundamental to providing great healthcare. In addition to saving lives, together we are reaching more patients than ever before, including pediatric patients beyond infants,” said Grace Hsia, co-founder and CEO, Warmilu. “This is an amazing opportunity to be there for our communities. We love expanding our mission.”“Warmilu’s innovative warming technology and its commitment to saving lives across the world is awe-inspiring,” said Nicholas Kristock, co-founder and executive director, Fleece & Thank You. “We are honored to help spread awareness of Warmilu’s mission, while also expanding and broadening the scope of age we serve. We hope others will be inspired by both of our organizations’ efforts to make a donation or purchase a blanket bundle and make blankets to spread warmth and save more lives.”About Fleece & Thank YouEstablished in 2015, Fleece & Thank You is a nonprofit organization that makes fleece blankets with encouraging video messages for children who have been hospitalized. F&TY is the Midwest’s largest provider of comfort care to hospitalized children. For more information, visit FleeceAndThankYou.org.Media Contact:Nicholas Kristock, Founder & Executive Director(E): nicholas@fleeceandthankyou.org(P): (313) 451-3665About WarmiluWarmilu is a global manufacturer of non-electric warming technology for medical heating and pain management. Their technology generates instant warmth that lasts for hours. Warmilu warms infants with partners including Rotary Club, Doctors Without Borders, VIA Global Health, P&G, Hillman Accelerator, University of Michigan, NEST360°, Fleece & Thank You, and others. For more information, visit warmilu.com.Media Contact:Grace Hsia, Co-Founder and CEO(E): hsgracie@warmilu.com(P): (248) 835-8703# # #