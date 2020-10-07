OK Rehabilitation Services Invites Businesses to Free Virtual Business Summit Oct 15

Thursday, October 15 | 8:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.

More than 350 business leaders are already registered to participate in Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services’ free Virtual Business Summit on Zoom.

Event organizers in DRS’ Business Services Program have invited 13 speakers to present throughout in the day in unified and breakout sessions.

The theme of the first annual event is “Breaking Barriers for an Inclusive Workforce.”

“We want the Virtual Business Summit to spark a connection through presentations that benefit your business’ bottom line,” Melinda Fruendt, DRS executive director said. “We hope to expand your knowledge and awareness about disability and provide tools and collaboration opportunities to inspire a more inclusive, productive workforce community.”

Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development and chairman and CEO of Regent Bank, will present the opening address “Five Questions to Significance.”

Secretary Kouplen oversees economic, community and workforce development efforts for the state of Oklahoma. His goal is to add 10,000 direct new jobs for Oklahoma this year and over $1 billion in new investment.

“The Oklahoma Department of Commerce and our partners, including Oklahoma Rehabilitation Services, work together to develop and sustain Oklahoma’s workforce,” Secretary Kouplen said. “Together, we will create a pipeline of talent, including jobseekers with disabilities. Our goals are to help companies hire a qualified workforce and empower Oklahomans to find quality jobs that pay well and build wealth for our families and communities.”

Randy Lewis, author of “No Greatness without Goodness: How a Father’s Love Changed a Company and Sparked a Movement,” will be the Virtual Business Summit’s keynote speaker and lead a breakout session.

As Walgreens’ logistics division leader for 16 years, Lewis introduced an inclusive model resulting in 10% of the company’s workforce being employees with disabilities at the company’s distribution centers, where all employees were held to the same standards.

Tina Williams from the U.S. Department of Labor will present a break out session focused on Section 503 focused reviews of contractors’ equal opportunity employment practices. Williams is national office director of policy and program development DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

As policy director, Williams is responsible for overseeing the development and coordination of new directives, regulations, and agency policies and procedures.

Nancy Hurst, DRS Human Resources program manager, and Jonathan Cook, DRS programs manager, will emcee DRS’ Virtual Business Summit 2020.

To register or get more information visit https://tinyurl.com/y5vnsc3a, or contact Fatos Floyd at 918-230-7156 or ffloyd@okdrs.gov.