Zinda Law Group Representing Family of Fatal Commercial Truck-Pedestrian Collision Victim in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zinda Law Group has filed a lawsuit against Bryson Daunte Philen on behalf of the family of Martina Venancio Cabrera. Martina died as a result of the injuries she sustained in a commercial truck-pedestrian collision on September 15, 2020 near the intersection of Ferguson Lane and Cameron Road in Austin, Texas.

Zinda Law Group filed the petition in the 345th Judicial District Court in Travis County, Texas. The cause number is D-1-GN-20-005296.

About Zinda Law Group, PLLC

Founded in 2008, Zinda Law Group is a personal injury firm that represents plaintiffs in cases involving motor vehicle and trucking wrecks, wrongful death, premises liability, dog bite injuries, and many other complex personal injury matters. Zinda Law Group has offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona.

For media inquiries, email us at media@zdfirm.com or call (800) 863-5312.

