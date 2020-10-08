92% Engagement Rate, New Detroit Executive Director for National Literacy Nonprofit
Springboard Collaborative continues Detroit remote literacy during fall after 92% engagement rate; Detroiter Brittany Merritt named as local leader.
The connection between a parent's love for their children and the school system's enthusiasm for helping them learn is the key to Springboard's success”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National literacy nonprofit Springboard Collaborative, a recent social investment led by GreenLight Fund Detroit and local partners, coached hundreds of Detroit families in developing their pre-K through 6th grade students’ literacy this summer. All primary summer partners return this fall, reaching their goal to serve more than 2,000 students this school year.
— Brittany Merritt
Among their summer participants, Springboard Collaborative saw an average of 92% attendance at its family workshops, a testament to its unique model and dedication from Detroit parents. “It definitely helped [my son] Ayden become more aware of other aspects of different types of books,” a local parent shared. "Unlike other [remote learning], he likes it because he can stay focused and read books along with his family."
After successful progress this summer, Springboard Collaborative has hired its first Midwest Executive Director, Brittany Merritt, based in Detroit. “Bridging the gap between our schools and our homes is paramount to helping our children succeed and learn," said Merritt. "The connection between a parent's love for their children and the school system's enthusiasm for helping them learn is the key to Springboard's success; I think Detroit's families will respond vigorously."
Springboard Collaborative is unique from other remote and in-person models by inviting families into the classroom - virtual or otherwise - to learn how to implement reading tips at home along with children. Over the course of the session, students improve their reading skills, family members learn tips to practice reading with their child, and teachers and school leaders learn how to meaningfully bring families into the classroom.
Improving students’ literacy skills remains a top priority for Detroiters and drove GreenLight Fund Detroit’s decision to bring the national nonprofit to the region.
"Our residents and advisors want to make progress on literacy at home, and this model has proven even more necessary given the pandemic,” said Rishi Moudgil, founding executive director of GreenLight Fund Detroit. The investment has led to millions in funding and support from partners including General Motors, the Skillman Foundation, Brilliant Detroit, Center for Success, Cornerstone Charter Schools, Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences, Detroit Leadership Academy, MLK, Teach for America, and University Prep Charter schools.
Springboard Collaborative’s fall session begins in Detroit schools and nonprofits on October 10, 2020.
About Springboard Collaborative:
Springboard Collaborative closes the literacy gap by closing the gap between home and school. They coach educators and family members to help kids learn to read by fourth grade. Springboard envisions a world in which all children have the requisite literacy skills to access life opportunities. Springboard’s programs help teachers and parents achieve learning goals with children through 5-10-week interventions that combine personalized instruction for pre-K through third-graders, workshops training parents to teach reading at home, and professional development for teachers.
About the GreenLight Fund:
GreenLight Fund serves children and families with barriers to wealth creation by building a cross-sector coalition and annual selection process to: identify critical opportunities for economic and social mobility; invest in innovative, proven programs that have a significant, measurable social impact; and galvanize local support to accelerate new program launch, growth, and long-term viability. Started in Boston in 2004, the nonprofit launched the Detroit site in 2016 where it has invested in Center for Employment Opportunities, New Teacher Center, and now Springboard Collaborative. Additional GreenLight sites include Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and the Twin Cities. Learn more or sign-up for the GreenLight Detroit newsletter at www.greenlightfund.org/detroit.
Please note: GreenLight Fund is a separate 501(c)(3) organization with no affiliation to “Project Green Light,” a public safety program in the City of Detroit.
