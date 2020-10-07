Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,392 in the last 365 days.

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One on One with Veeva Systems (VEEV) CFO - Move to digital was going to happen, pandemic has accelerated that change

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral had a clear message: 

  1. The company was uniquely positioned with modern cloud technology and the innovations that it built to enable the industry to continue to have doctors and clinical sites engage with patients.

  2. Veeva might have a future revenue stream not currently showing up from a product called “Engage Meeting,” to facilitate video chats.

  3. The digital transformation brought on by COVID-19 is helping impact the quality of conversations Veeva is having with customers and prospects.

In a far-ranging interview touching on the future of the company and changes driven by COVID-19 we discussed the future of the business for Veeva Systems.

Read: Veeva CFO: Demand for products and the ability to enable digital transformation kept right on going through the pandemic

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com

You just read:

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One on One with Veeva Systems (VEEV) CFO - Move to digital was going to happen, pandemic has accelerated that change

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.