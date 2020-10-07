Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One on One with Veeva Systems (VEEV) CFO - Move to digital was going to happen, pandemic has accelerated that change
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral had a clear message:
- The company was uniquely positioned with modern cloud technology and the innovations that it built to enable the industry to continue to have doctors and clinical sites engage with patients.
- Veeva might have a future revenue stream not currently showing up from a product called “Engage Meeting,” to facilitate video chats.
- The digital transformation brought on by COVID-19 is helping impact the quality of conversations Veeva is having with customers and prospects.
In a far-ranging interview touching on the future of the company and changes driven by COVID-19 we discussed the future of the business for Veeva Systems.
Read: Veeva CFO: Demand for products and the ability to enable digital transformation kept right on going through the pandemic
