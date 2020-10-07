Bren Simon: No One In Need of Healthcare Should Ever Be Turned Away
Continuing a legacy of respect, kindness, and compassion
The mission of The Melvin and Bren Simon Foundation is to empower others, and to make positive indelible differences on the lives of others, with each gift.
Healthcare is a basic human right, not to just those who can afford it.”CARBONDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following is adapted from a previous posting from Bren Simon regarding the availability and accessibility of essential healthcare services. Please visit https://brensimon.com/no-one-in-need-of-healthcare-should-be-turned-away-not-ever/ for more information.
— Bren Simon
It’s a bold statement but an important one. Healthcare is a basic human right, not to just those who can afford it.
St. Vincent Health, a mission-driven alliance of healthcare providers in Indiana, raises funds through its foundation to provide top-of-the-line patient care to those who cannot afford it on their own. Over the past several years, I have supported the foundation’s lifesaving mission and am honored to be recognized by St. Vincent for the Lifetime Achievement, among others.
The foundation supports a wide range of hospital-related initiatives, focused around helping those in need. Almost all of their proceeds go to helping those in our community that need it the most.
I truly feel it is crucial to look outside own needs to better the lives of others, and few foundations embody my own beliefs in the ways that the St. Vincent Foundation does. Mel and I have always held St. Vincent’s work close to our hearts through our many years together, as it provides support for families close to our own home.
For more about programs like St. Vincent Health supported by the Melvin & Bren Simon Foundation please visit:
https://brensimon.com/our-work/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8lXYY2KsifdH_v7h5td98g
