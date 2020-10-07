Job Announcement - Victims of Crime Social Worker

Location : North Dakota

Requirements: Licensed Social Worker in North Dakota

Qualifications: Strong written and verbal communication skills. Prior experience working with victims of crime preferred. Proficient in the use of technology.

Social Worker will be responsible for assisting clients with legal needs, social needs and specific case needs. The Social Worker will also assist LSND attorneys with setting client meetings, engaging clients, gathering documents, and making proper referrals. The Social Worker will act as the liaison between victims and their attorney and be a part of the LSND Victims of Crime Team.

Starting salary: $38,000 and up, DOE Excellent benefits package.

Send resume and 3 references to:

Willa Rhoads

Legal Services of North Dakota

418 E. Broadway Ave. #25

Bismarck, ND 58501

Phone: 701-222-2110, Ext 314

Fax: 701-258-0043

Email: wrhoads@legalassist.org

Open until filled.