Department Recognizes Employees for Years of Continued Service

October 7, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) today honored 69 employees for their years of dedicated service to the department and to the State of Maryland. Of the employees being honored, 15 have 30 or more years of service; three have 40 or more years of experience; and one has 50 years experience. All together, these 69 employees represent 1,235 years of public service and over 2.5 million hours worked.

“I have always bragged that the department’s best asset is our outstanding employees,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “This year has presented us all with unprecedented challenges that have totally changed the way many of us do our jobs every day. Despite these circumstances, our department’s employees have continued to do an exemplary job serving our state’s agriculture industry and supporting its farmers. None of that would be possible without each and every one of the committed, hardworking employees being honored today.”

The following is a list of department employees by their county of residence who were recognized with service awards. Watch the virtual award ceremony on MDA’s YouTube.

List:

Allegany

Biff Thompson, Forest Pest Management, 30 years

Anne Arundel

Brenda Alexander, Central Services, 35 years

Barbara Smallman, Turf & Seed, 30 years

Cindy White-Hicks, State Chemist, 30 years

Donna Birdsong, Turf & Seed, 25 years

Lynn McNally, Central Services, 25 years

Philip Davidson , State Chemist 20 years

Amy Eichelman , State Chemist, 20 years

Tonya Kendrick, Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners, 20 years

Stephen Hurst, Turf & Seed, 15 years

Jessica Koontz, Pesticide Regulation, 15 years

Vanessa Orlando, Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners, 15 years

Genesis Parker, Turf & Seed, 15 years

April Salisbury, Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share (MACS) program, 15 years

Willie Taylor, Central Services, 10 years

Matthew Malinowski, State Chemist, 5 years

Carolyn Shepke, Pesticide Regulation, 5 years

Cassandra Shirk, Executive Direction, 5 years

Baltimore City

Susan Payne, Resource Conservation, 15 years

Chana Turner, Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF), 10 years

Baltimore County

Rowland Agbede, Resource Conservation, 30 years

Karen Wick, State Chemist, 30 years

Venus Torbit, State Chemist, 15 years

Amanda Massoni, Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF), 5 years

Weida Stoecker, Marketing, 5 years

Calvert

Greta Jones, Mosquito Control, 5 years

Carroll

Jason Watt, Resource Conservation, 20 years

Jaime Tsambikos, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 5 years

Amy Vargas, Animal Health, 5 years

Caroline

Deborah Minnich, Resource Conservation, 25 years

Jeffrey Dean, Resource Conservation, 5 years

Dorchester

Charles Coleman, Weights & Measures, 35 years

Richard Colburn, Executive Direction, 5 years

Frederick

Kenneth Favorite, Nutrient Management, 30 years

Holly Boyer, Resource Conservation, 15 years

Garrett

Christopher Herbert, Resource Conservation, 20 years

Roger Kitzmiller, Resource Conservation, 20 years

Harford

Christopher Prigge, Resource Conservation, 15 years

Howard

John Nickerson, Fiscal Services, 25 years

Wendy Lloyd, Resource Conservation, 15 years

Kent

Robert Hofstetter, Pesticide Regulation, 20 years

Robert Myers, Resource Conservation, 20 years

Montgomery

Assefa Fitta, State Chemist, 10 years

Zacharias Tripoulas, Weights & Measures, 10 years

Kevin Conroy, Executive Direction, 5 years

Jason Schellhardt, Executive Direction, 5 years

Prince George’s

Pegeen Morgan, Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners, 40 years

Gaye Williams, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 40 years

Daniel Davis, Food Quality Assurance, 5 years

Elizabeth Hoffman, Resource Conservation, 5 years

Karen Kirksey, Marketing, 5 years

Hannah Peete, Pesticide Regulation, 5 years

Queen Anne’s

Hans Schmidt, Executive Direction, 5 years

Somerset

Mark Carey, Resource Conservation, 15 years

St. Mary’s

John Heard, Mosquito Control, 50 years

Parran Russell, Resource Conservation, 20 years

Steven Bell, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 10 years

Talbot

Kimberly Rice, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 20 years

Washington

Lane Heimer, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 35 years

Wicomico

Richard Glasgow, Resource Conservation, 35 years

Thomas Phillips , Resource Conservation, 20 years

Dawn Bradley, Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share (MACS) program, 20 years

John Hughes, Resource Conservation, 15 years

Worcester

Alicia Walsh, Mosquito Control, 5 years

Other

Jay Duell, Resource Conservation, 35 years, Pennsylvania

Deborah Hayes, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 35 years, Delaware

Laura Iacona, Food Quality Assurance, 20 years, Delaware

Bryce Miller, Food Quality Assurance, 20 years, Pennsylvania

Tynetta Cannon, Mosquito Control, 15 years, Delaware

William Rawlings, Resource Conservation, 15 years, West Virginia

Andrew Thomas, Resource Conservation, 15 years, Pennsylvania

# # #

