Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,372 in the last 365 days.

NH Fish and Game Department Regional Offices Reopen for License Sales

CONTACT: Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 October 7, 2020

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Regional Offices that sell licenses to Granite State residents and visitors have reopened to provide the public with additional local and in-person opportunities to purchase hunting and fishing licenses. This effort to better meet the needs of the sporting community includes added safety precautions. The Department’s offices selling hunting and fishing licenses include:

Region 1 (North Country) 629B Main Street Lancaster, NH 03584-3612 (603) 788-3164

Region 2 (Central and Lakes Region) 200 Main Street New Hampton, NH 03256 (603) 744-5470

Region 4 (Southwest Region) 15 Ashbrook Court Keene, NH 03431 (603) 352-9669

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters (Southcentral Region) 11 Hazen Drive Concord, NH 03301 (603) 271-2743

Licenses may be purchased at these Fish and Game locations Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Masks will be required by visitors in all locations; please plan accordingly.

You just read:

NH Fish and Game Department Regional Offices Reopen for License Sales

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.