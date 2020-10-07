NH Fish and Game Department Regional Offices Reopen for License Sales

CONTACT: Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 October 7, 2020

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Regional Offices that sell licenses to Granite State residents and visitors have reopened to provide the public with additional local and in-person opportunities to purchase hunting and fishing licenses. This effort to better meet the needs of the sporting community includes added safety precautions. The Department’s offices selling hunting and fishing licenses include:

Region 1 (North Country) 629B Main Street Lancaster, NH 03584-3612 (603) 788-3164

Region 2 (Central and Lakes Region) 200 Main Street New Hampton, NH 03256 (603) 744-5470

Region 4 (Southwest Region) 15 Ashbrook Court Keene, NH 03431 (603) 352-9669

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters (Southcentral Region) 11 Hazen Drive Concord, NH 03301 (603) 271-2743

Licenses may be purchased at these Fish and Game locations Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Masks will be required by visitors in all locations; please plan accordingly.